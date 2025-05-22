Argentina's Economic Activity: Signs of Resurgence Amid Forecast Shortfall

Argentina's economic landscape showed signs of recovery in March with a 5.6% increase in activity compared to the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The rise in Latin America's third-largest economy marks the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth, a critical milestone amidst a struggling economy seeking stability.

Despite the increase falling short of analysts' 6.4% growth prediction, Argentina continues to display a gradual turnaround, indicating potential for further recovery in the coming months.

