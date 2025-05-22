Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 Edge: A Slim Marvel Now Made in India
Samsung has commenced the production of its slimmest smartphone, Galaxy S25 Edge, in India. Launched globally on May 13, the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and advanced AI capabilities. The move strengthens India's role in global tech manufacturing, with Samsung holding a 20% share in local production.
Samsung, a leading player in the global smartphone market, announced the launch of its sleek Galaxy S25 Edge handset in India. This marks a significant milestone as the company has started manufacturing the device domestically at its Noida plant.
Unveiled globally in May, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts cutting-edge features such as multimodal AI, powered by the Qualcomm AI chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. Priced between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.22 lakh, the phone offers high performance in a slim design.
Counterpoint Research highlights that Samsung led India's smartphone production, holding a 20% market share in 2024. This initiative underscores India's growing importance in the tech manufacturing sector, according to technology expert Nikhil Chawla.
