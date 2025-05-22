Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 Edge: A Slim Marvel Now Made in India

Samsung, a leading player in the global smartphone market, announced the launch of its sleek Galaxy S25 Edge handset in India. This marks a significant milestone as the company has started manufacturing the device domestically at its Noida plant.

Unveiled globally in May, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts cutting-edge features such as multimodal AI, powered by the Qualcomm AI chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. Priced between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.22 lakh, the phone offers high performance in a slim design.

Counterpoint Research highlights that Samsung led India's smartphone production, holding a 20% market share in 2024. This initiative underscores India's growing importance in the tech manufacturing sector, according to technology expert Nikhil Chawla.

