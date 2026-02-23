Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

At the AI Impact Summit, a significant agreement was reached that could reshape India's education and technology sectors. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish a pioneering Quantum and Artificial Intelligence University in Amaravati.

This first-of-its-kind academic hub in India will concentrate on quantum technologies and artificial intelligence, poised to position Amaravati as a center for innovation under the Andhra Quantum Mission. The new campus aims to integrate advanced research facilities, industry-linked partnerships, and comprehensive academic programs across Quantum Computing, AI, Cybersecurity, and more.

Leading figures at the signing, including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan, emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration. With this move, Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a key player in advanced technologies, fostering the next generation of deep-tech talent and research excellence on a global stage.