Left Menu

Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

NIELIT and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have signed an MoU to establish India's first Quantum and AI University in Amaravati. This initiative, part of the Andhra Quantum Mission, aims to create a globally competitive ecosystem in quantum technologies, enhancing India's educational and research capabilities in deep-tech domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:32 IST
Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the AI Impact Summit, a significant agreement was reached that could reshape India's education and technology sectors. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish a pioneering Quantum and Artificial Intelligence University in Amaravati.

This first-of-its-kind academic hub in India will concentrate on quantum technologies and artificial intelligence, poised to position Amaravati as a center for innovation under the Andhra Quantum Mission. The new campus aims to integrate advanced research facilities, industry-linked partnerships, and comprehensive academic programs across Quantum Computing, AI, Cybersecurity, and more.

Leading figures at the signing, including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan, emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration. With this move, Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a key player in advanced technologies, fostering the next generation of deep-tech talent and research excellence on a global stage.

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026