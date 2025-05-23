Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Apple's Manufacturing Dilemma

In a move that sent shockwaves through the global market, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday escalated trade threats targeting tech giant Apple and imports from the European Union. The proposed actions include a significant 25% tariff on Apple's iPhones not manufactured in the United States.

The announcement triggered immediate market reactions, with S&P 500 futures dropping 1.5% in premarket trading and the Eurostoxx 600 experiencing a 2% decline. Apple's shares also saw a 3.5% dip following the news.

In response to potential rising tariffs, particularly those affecting its manufacturing in China, Apple is accelerating plans to shift more production to India. This strategic pivot aims to alleviate possible tariff impacts and ensure competitive pricing amid ongoing trade tensions.

