Apollo Micro Systems Sees Profits Soar with Strategic Growth

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) announced an impressive 8% growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 14 crore. This increase is largely credited to higher operational revenues.

During the January-March period of 2023-24, AMSL's operational revenues surged by 19%, reaching Rs 161.7 crore compared to Rs 135.4 crore in Q4 of FY24. Managing Director Baddam Karunakar expressed pride in the company's record-breaking achievements in FY25, highlighting a revenue milestone of Rs 562.07 crore, a 51.24% year-on-year growth.

The Hyderabad-based company attributes its success to a strong order book, strategic execution of defence programs, and the smooth transition of high-value products into production. AMSL specializes in technology solutions across infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence sectors.

