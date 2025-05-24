Prolonged Outage on Musk-Led Social Media Platform X

The social media realm has been rattled by a significant outage on the Elon Musk-led platform, X, marking its longest period of downtime. For the past three days, users have grappled with platform glitches, disrupting login capabilities and service features.

On May 22, X encountered a data center outage, impacting global regions including India, culminating in widespread accessibility issues on Saturday. Efforts are underway to tackle the performance hitches causing inconvenience to users.

The engineering team has assured that they are operating round-the-clock to resolve the problem and restore normalcy. Users are advised to stay patient as the platform works on delivering timely updates concerning the situation.