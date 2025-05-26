Left Menu

Successful Conclusion of French Space Days India 2025

Business France India, in collaboration with CNES and the French Embassy, has successfully concluded the second French Space Days India event. The initiative highlighted Indo-French space collaboration and gathered interest from Indian public and private sectors, showcasing innovative French companies and fostering industry connections.

Successful Conclusion of French Space Days India 2025
  • India

The 2nd edition of French Space Days India has come to a successful close, marking yet another chapter in the growing Indo-French space cooperation. Organized by Business France India alongside CNES and the French Embassy, the event spanned New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad from May 19 to 22, 2025. It captured significant attention from both public and private entities within India's burgeoning space industry.

The event saw the participation of five trailblazing French companies, which engaged in technical visits, strategic roundtables, B2B meetings, and networking events with key Indian space players. This initiative was instrumental in reinforcing bilateral ties and exploring collaborative opportunities.

Notably, Axon' Cable and Coriolis Composites were among the companies spotlighted for their high-tech contributions. Axon' Cable is renowned for its sophisticated designs in wires, cables, and interconnect systems, actively participating in high-profile space projects. By establishing its Indian subsidiary in Bangalore, Axon' Group aims to better serve local customers with cutting-edge solutions.

Latest News

