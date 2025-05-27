Left Menu

China's 'Zero Mileage' Car Market Controversy:

China's commerce ministry is convening industry players to address 'used cars' in the market that were never driven due to a pricing war. These 'secondhand cars with zero mileage' are sold as a strategy to boost new car sales. Automakers and various industry associations are involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 09:10 IST
China's 'Zero Mileage' Car Market Controversy:
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's commerce ministry is set to convene a crucial meeting with industry stakeholders, including automotive giants BYD and Dongfeng Motor, to discuss the sale of 'used cars' that have never hit the road, according to insider sources.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, follows recent revelations by Great Wall Motor's Chairman Wei Jianjun. He illuminated the emergence of 'secondhand cars with zero mileage' in the Chinese market, a byproduct of the sector's prolonged pricing war.

The phenomenon sees cars being registered, adorned with license plates, but not actually driven, subsequently sold in the secondhand market. This approach, used by at least 3,000 to 4,000 vendors, is a strategic maneuver by automakers and dealers to meet ambitious sales goals. The meeting will also host associations like the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) and trading platforms, though many parties, including CAAM and Great Wall Motor, have declined to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025