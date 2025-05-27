Aurigo Software Welcomes AI Visionary Dr. Sunil Vuppala as VP of AI Labs

Aurigo Software, a leader in capital planning and construction management software, has announced the pivotal appointment of Dr. Sunil Kumar Vuppala as its new Vice President of AI Labs. Based in Bengaluru, Dr. Vuppala will spearhead the firm's global AI strategies and drive key research and development initiatives.

With world-class expertise in AI/ML and agentic architectures, Dr. Vuppala is set to steer Aurigo's AI-first SaaS roadmap, enriching client value. His vast experience includes building AI platforms and executing numerous AI use cases, holding 40+ patents, and authoring technical papers. He will lead the development of Aurigo Lumina and oversee the integration of secure AI solutions into Masterworks, the company's flagship platform.

Previously with Ericsson's Global AI Accelerator, Dr. Vuppala has made notable contributions across telecom, healthcare, and more. Aurigo highlights this appointment as integral to their ongoing push to innovate and optimize capital planning for infrastructure owners globally.

