Movate and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Forge AI Partnership for Digital Excellence
Movate partners with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to drive AI transformation, developing a GenAI platform to enhance digital experiences. The collaboration combines Movate's AI expertise with ALE's technology, accelerating innovation and enabling agile service models. This partnership aims to revolutionize AI solutions, boosting operational efficiency and global competitiveness for ALE.
United Kingdom
- United Kingdom
Movate has announced a key strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), a step forward in their mission to lead digital technology and customer service solutions. This alliance will integrate Movate's AI expertise with ALE's networking capabilities to expedite digital transformation across industries.
The centerpiece of this partnership is the introduction of a pioneering GenAI platform. This platform is constructed to prioritize scalability, security, and data governance, setting a new standard for AI-driven intelligent automation that promises tangible business outcomes.
The collaboration aims to reshape digital experiences, empowering ALE's global business strategies and fostering sustainable growth. Leaders from both companies express enthusiasm for the innovation possibilities that this partnership unlocks, emphasizing improved digital experiences and operational efficiencies.