Left Menu

Movate and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Forge AI Partnership for Digital Excellence

Movate partners with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to drive AI transformation, developing a GenAI platform to enhance digital experiences. The collaboration combines Movate's AI expertise with ALE's technology, accelerating innovation and enabling agile service models. This partnership aims to revolutionize AI solutions, boosting operational efficiency and global competitiveness for ALE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:22 IST
Movate and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Forge AI Partnership for Digital Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Movate has announced a key strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), a step forward in their mission to lead digital technology and customer service solutions. This alliance will integrate Movate's AI expertise with ALE's networking capabilities to expedite digital transformation across industries.

The centerpiece of this partnership is the introduction of a pioneering GenAI platform. This platform is constructed to prioritize scalability, security, and data governance, setting a new standard for AI-driven intelligent automation that promises tangible business outcomes.

The collaboration aims to reshape digital experiences, empowering ALE's global business strategies and fostering sustainable growth. Leaders from both companies express enthusiasm for the innovation possibilities that this partnership unlocks, emphasizing improved digital experiences and operational efficiencies.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025