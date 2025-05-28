TRAI Seeks Input on Spectrum Allocation for Microwave Bands

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a consultation paper to gather stakeholder feedback on the allocation of microwave spectrum in several bands, including lower 6 GHz, 7 GHz, and others. This paper is available on TRAI's website and invites comments by June 25, 2025, and counter-comments by July 9.

This consultation follows a 2022 request by the Department of Telecom (DoT) for recommendations on spectrum assignment in the E and V bands, and related microwave spectra. The recent legislative backdrop, the Telecommunications Act of 2023, has sparked this initiative to assess the need and demand for these frequencies.

TRAI has outlined over 50 questions for stakeholders, focusing on demand for spectrum in backhaul bands, suitable commercial applications, and associated terms. The outcome will inform spectrum assignments and potential reviews pending outcomes from the next World Radio Conference (WRC-27).