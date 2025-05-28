TRAI Invites Stakeholder Views on New Microwave Spectrum Assignment Framework

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a comprehensive Consultation Paper on the “Assignment of the Microwave Spectrum” covering several key frequency bands—specifically, the 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, and 21 GHz bands, as well as the E-band and V-band. The paper aims to seek the views of industry stakeholders on multiple aspects of spectrum usage, allocation, and regulatory policies for both commercial and captive telecommunications services.

Background: Evolution of Policy Framework

The process began in August 2022, when the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requested TRAI to provide its recommendations on the assignment of spectrum in the E-band and V-band, as well as the Microwave Access (MWA) and Microwave Backbone (MWB) spectrum in bands ranging from 6 GHz to 21 GHz. Consequently, TRAI had released an earlier consultation paper to gather stakeholder feedback.

However, with the enactment of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, a new legal framework now governs the management and assignment of spectrum in India. The Act, which came into force in December 2023, classifies radio backhaul spectrum as part of the First Schedule, mandating an administrative approach to its assignment rather than auction.

In light of this new legislative framework, TRAI recommended a review of the original DoT reference from 2022. A revised communication from the DoT in September 2024 reaffirmed the administrative nature of the spectrum assignment for backhaul and requested TRAI’s updated recommendations under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997.

Key Issues Raised for Consultation

The new consultation paper focuses on several critical areas affecting spectrum allocation and use in India:

1. Demand Assessment and Service Scope for E-Band and V-Band

TRAI is examining the demand and potential use cases for spectrum in the:

V-band (57–64 GHz and 66 GHz)

E-band (71–76 GHz and 81–86 GHz)

The consultation seeks inputs on whether these should be assigned for Access, Backhaul, or Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) services. This decision could significantly impact the roll-out of 5G and future network infrastructure.

2. Spectrum Charges and Conditions for 6–21 GHz Bands

TRAI is soliciting views on:

Spectrum usage charges

Spectrum caps

Carrier aggregation policies for commercial backhaul use in the 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, and 21 GHz bands.

3. Future Use of 7 and 15 GHz Bands

The consultation also probes whether these bands, currently used for backhaul, should be reassessed in light of their consideration for Access services under the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) framework post WRC-2027 (World Radiocommunication Conference).

4. Last-Mile Connectivity via Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

TRAI is evaluating:

The quantum and bands of spectrum that should be reserved for last-mile commercial telecom services.

Appropriate assignment methods and regulatory terms for non-IMT bands used in Fixed Wireless Access.

5. Backhaul Spectrum for Non-Commercial/Captive Use

The consultation invites feedback on:

Band allocation for non-commercial, captive network backhaul

Pricing and technical criteria for administrative assignment

6. License-Exempt Device-to-Device Usage in V-Band

The paper explores the possibility of permitting low-power, indoor, consumer-grade device-to-device communications on a license-exempt basis in the V-band, a move that could facilitate innovation in wireless consumer electronics and smart devices.

7. Additional Recommendations

TRAI has also invited stakeholders to offer any other relevant suggestions or considerations that align with the objectives outlined above.

Public Consultation Timeline

The stakeholders are encouraged to submit their written comments by 25th June 2025, and counter-comments by 9th July 2025. Submissions are preferred in electronic format and should be sent to: 📧 advmn@trai.gov.in

For additional information or clarifications, stakeholders may contact: 📞 Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI 📱 +91-11-20907758

Implications for the Telecom Industry

This consultation marks a pivotal step in shaping India’s approach to spectrum management in the era of 5G and beyond. By reassessing spectrum allocation and introducing provisions aligned with the Telecommunications Act, 2023, TRAI aims to foster a balanced, transparent, and future-proof regulatory regime. Telecom operators, technology vendors, policy experts, and industry bodies are expected to play a crucial role in shaping these outcomes through their feedback.

For the complete consultation paper and further updates, stakeholders can visit: www.trai.gov.in