Left Menu

U.S. Implements Visa Bans for Censors of American Platforms

The U.S. has introduced visa bans on foreign nationals believed to censor Americans, a move seen as targeting officials regulating U.S. tech companies. Secretary of State Rubio announced the policy, aiming at those imposing censorship beyond their borders, igniting a fresh diplomatic tension over content moderation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:18 IST
U.S. Implements Visa Bans for Censors of American Platforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced a significant policy shift by imposing visa bans on foreign nationals it believes are censoring American voices. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the policy could potentially target officials involved in regulating U.S. tech companies, though specific instances or individuals were not mentioned.

This new visa restriction seeks to penalize foreign nationals responsible for censorship of expression protected under U.S. law. Rubio emphasized that foreign officials should not issue arrest warrants for social media posts originating in the U.S. or enforce global content moderation on American tech companies.

This move comes amidst growing concerns about the EU's Digital Services Act, which U.S. tech firms argue excessively limits free speech. The act aims at making the digital landscape safer by addressing hate speech and illegal content. Rubio's policy underscores a broader commitment to preserving freedom of expression and affirming U.S. values in international diplomacy.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025