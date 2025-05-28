U.S. Implements Visa Bans for Censors of American Platforms

The United States announced a significant policy shift by imposing visa bans on foreign nationals it believes are censoring American voices. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the policy could potentially target officials involved in regulating U.S. tech companies, though specific instances or individuals were not mentioned.

This new visa restriction seeks to penalize foreign nationals responsible for censorship of expression protected under U.S. law. Rubio emphasized that foreign officials should not issue arrest warrants for social media posts originating in the U.S. or enforce global content moderation on American tech companies.

This move comes amidst growing concerns about the EU's Digital Services Act, which U.S. tech firms argue excessively limits free speech. The act aims at making the digital landscape safer by addressing hate speech and illegal content. Rubio's policy underscores a broader commitment to preserving freedom of expression and affirming U.S. values in international diplomacy.