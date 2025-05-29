Left Menu

Toshiba Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with AI-Driven QLED Gaming TV Launch

Toshiba unveils its new QLED Gaming TV, the Z570RP, featuring the advanced REGZA Engine ZRi. The TV combines Japanese craftsmanship with AI technology to elevate home entertainment with features such as QLED color technology, Pure-View Display, and 360° surround sound. It is available in various sizes and offers several launch promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Toshiba has taken another ambitious stride in the consumer electronics field with the introduction of the Z570RP QLED Gaming TV. The new product, pioneering the use of Toshiba's REGZA Engine ZRi, sets a new standard in home entertainment through the integration of artificial intelligence and Japanese engineering excellence.

At a recent launch event, Mr. Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering premium entertainment technology. The Z570RP, with its AI-driven features and health-conscious design, brings a revolutionary viewing experience to today's consumers at competitive prices.

The Z570RP promises an extraordinary visual and audio experience with features like QLED Color technology and a 144Hz refresh rate tailored for gamers. Its comprehensive capabilities extend to seamless integration within living spaces, leveraging advanced voice recognition and gaming enhancements such as AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Now available on Flipkart, the Z570RP comes in sizes ranging from 55'' to 100'' with attractive introductory offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

