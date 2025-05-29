Shein Tightens Quality Control Amid EU Compliance Pressure

Shein, the fast-fashion retailer, announced it will enhance its product testing efforts following warnings from the European Union about potentially unsafe products on its platform. The company aims to conduct 2.5 million safety and quality tests by 2025, an increase from 2 million last year, and will invest $15 million in compliance measures this year.

In addition to its own fashion line, Shein runs a marketplace for third-party sellers, offering toys, gadgets, and home goods. These products are sourced mainly from Chinese factories and shipped internationally. So far, Shein has terminated relationships with more than 540 vendors due to compliance violations.

The European Union's Consumer Protection Co-operation network, along with the European Commission, informed Shein of actions contravening EU consumer laws. The retailer has been given a month to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)