Left Menu

Shein Tightens Quality Control Amid EU Compliance Pressure

Shein plans to increase product safety tests after the EU threatened penalties over unsafe products on its site. It aims for 2.5 million tests by 2025, allocating $15 million for compliance this year. The platform has already ceased working with over 540 non-compliant sellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:43 IST
Shein Tightens Quality Control Amid EU Compliance Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shein, the fast-fashion retailer, announced it will enhance its product testing efforts following warnings from the European Union about potentially unsafe products on its platform. The company aims to conduct 2.5 million safety and quality tests by 2025, an increase from 2 million last year, and will invest $15 million in compliance measures this year.

In addition to its own fashion line, Shein runs a marketplace for third-party sellers, offering toys, gadgets, and home goods. These products are sourced mainly from Chinese factories and shipped internationally. So far, Shein has terminated relationships with more than 540 vendors due to compliance violations.

The European Union's Consumer Protection Co-operation network, along with the European Commission, informed Shein of actions contravening EU consumer laws. The retailer has been given a month to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025