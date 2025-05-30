Left Menu

Unveiling the Perfect Smart TV Under ₹1 Lakh: TCL's QD Mini LED Stands Out

Dive into the evolving smart TV landscape, with brands like Samsung, Sony Bravia, Xiaomi, and LG setting the stage. Discover TCL's QD Mini LED models, offering a remarkable blend of features and affordability under ₹1 lakh, ensuring an immersive viewing experience without compromise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:27 IST
New Delhi [India], May 30: As consumers flock towards the advanced world of smart TVs, the selection can appear daunting with myriad technologies and brands in play. However, one brand has made a notable mark in the under ₹1 lakh segment: TCL, with its QD Mini LED TVs.

Merging visual brilliance with affordability, TCL offers technologies like Premium QD Mini LED, providing vibrant colours and contrast. Their use of Google TV enhances usability by offering a vast app library and integrated voice control, making TCL a notable competitor among giants like Samsung and Sony Bravia.

With features such as a high 144Hz refresh rate and immersive audio technologies like Dolby Atmos, TCL's smart TV range presents a compelling alternative for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality viewing experiences.

