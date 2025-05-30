Market Jitters: U.S. Futures Tumble Amid Tariff Dispute
U.S. stock index futures fell following President Trump's accusation that China breached a tariff agreement. Trump expressed his displeasure on Truth Social, leading to a drop in Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures. The market responded with a dip in investor confidence.
U.S. stock index futures experienced a noticeable drop on Friday morning. This downturn followed a declaration by President Donald Trump accusing China of violating its tariff agreement obligations with the United States.
In a sharply worded post on Truth Social, Trump stated, 'China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!'
In response to these developments, at 08:16 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis decreased by 153 points or 0.36%, S&P 500 E-minis slid by 26.5 points or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis declined by 102.75 points or 0.48%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
