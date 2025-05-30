Left Menu

Shardeum: Autoscaling Blockchain Revolutionizing Payments

Shardeum has unveiled its plan to support PayFi, enhancing peer-to-peer and macro payments. With its scalable blockchain, it aims to become the default payments layer on the Internet, reducing fees significantly and expanding accessibility to real-world applications, including AI transactions and global remittances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Shardeum, an autoscaling Layer 1 blockchain, announced its strategic initiative to power PayFi, aiming to facilitate a broad range of peer-to-peer, micro, and macro payments. The venture marks a significant step toward enhancing payment solutions in the digital realm.

The company's statement highlighted PayFi's focus on macro payments, including remittances, global payroll, and e-commerce. It aims to transform the digital payment landscape by becoming the Internet's default layer for various financial transactions.

The platform also excels in micro payments, accommodating AI transactions and real-time bill splitting at minimal fees. Shardeum's architecture supports network expansion based on real-time demand while maintaining transaction fees as low as $0.01. The mainnet was launched on May 5.

