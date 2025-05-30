Shardeum: Autoscaling Blockchain Revolutionizing Payments
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Shardeum, an autoscaling Layer 1 blockchain, announced its strategic initiative to power PayFi, aiming to facilitate a broad range of peer-to-peer, micro, and macro payments. The venture marks a significant step toward enhancing payment solutions in the digital realm.
The company's statement highlighted PayFi's focus on macro payments, including remittances, global payroll, and e-commerce. It aims to transform the digital payment landscape by becoming the Internet's default layer for various financial transactions.
The platform also excels in micro payments, accommodating AI transactions and real-time bill splitting at minimal fees. Shardeum's architecture supports network expansion based on real-time demand while maintaining transaction fees as low as $0.01. The mainnet was launched on May 5.