Harnessing AI to Combat Disinformation Through Narrative Analysis

Narrative storytelling exerts a substantial influence on public beliefs, and its power is often harnessed in disinformation campaigns. These manipulated narratives are intentionally crafted to sow discord and manipulate opinions, particularly on social media platforms.

To combat this, researchers at Florida International University's Cognition, Narrative and Culture Lab are developing AI tools for detecting disinformation. These advanced systems go beyond surface-level analysis by delving into narrative structures and cultural context to accurately identify and mitigate the spread of false information.

AI-driven analysis of narrative elements provides intelligence organisations, crisis-response teams, and social media platforms with critical insights for addressing and curbing the influence of misleading narratives. By enhancing the effectiveness of detection mechanisms, these tools aim to protect public discourse from deceptive efforts.