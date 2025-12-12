Left Menu

Reddit Challenges Australia's Controversial Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Reddit has filed a lawsuit in the High Court challenging Australia's ban on social media access for people under 16. They argue it infringes on free political expression. The lawsuit targets the Commonwealth and Communications Minister Anika Wells, highlighting potential privacy and political expression issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:59 IST
Reddit Challenges Australia's Controversial Social Media Ban for Under-16s
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Reddit initiated legal proceedings in the High Court to contest Australia's social media restriction for individuals under 16, labeling it a breach of free political speech.

The U.S.-based company, operating in Australia, argues that the ban contravenes implied constitutional freedoms. It has named the Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells as defendants, underscoring the potential implications on privacy and freedom of expression online.

This lawsuit emerges days after Australia enforced an unprecedented age limit for social media access, contrary to global norms, sparking debates on freedom and privacy amid compliance from platforms like Meta and TikTok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025