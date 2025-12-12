Reddit Challenges Australia's Controversial Social Media Ban for Under-16s

On Friday, Reddit initiated legal proceedings in the High Court to contest Australia's social media restriction for individuals under 16, labeling it a breach of free political speech.

The U.S.-based company, operating in Australia, argues that the ban contravenes implied constitutional freedoms. It has named the Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells as defendants, underscoring the potential implications on privacy and freedom of expression online.

This lawsuit emerges days after Australia enforced an unprecedented age limit for social media access, contrary to global norms, sparking debates on freedom and privacy amid compliance from platforms like Meta and TikTok.

(With inputs from agencies.)