Infigrowth Revolutionizes SEO with AI-Powered Audit Module
Infigrowth, developed by SEO leader Infidigit, introduces its AI-powered SEO Audit Module. This tool enables brands to pinpoint and resolve SEO issues, enhancing online visibility. Key features include 200+ pointers checked, issue prioritization, and team collaboration. Infigrowth aims to innovate and equip businesses with comprehensive digital growth solutions.
Infigrowth, a digital growth platform by India's top SEO agency Infidigit, has launched an AI-powered SEO Audit Module designed to enhance online visibility. This module allows brands to identify and address SEO issues effectively, thereby improving site performance.
The SEO Audit Module features a comprehensive health check, examining over 200 critical SEO factors such as speed, mobile-friendliness, and user experience. With advanced AI-driven technology, it offers actionable recommendations, helping businesses improve search rankings and maintain a strong digital presence.
Beyond the Audit Module, Infigrowth provides a full suite of AI-powered tools including AI Overview tracking and RankTracker. Infidigit continues to innovate, planning more features to meet the evolving needs of digital marketers and businesses striving for a competitive edge.
