Infigrowth Revolutionizes SEO with AI-Powered Audit Module

Infigrowth, a digital growth platform by India's top SEO agency Infidigit, has launched an AI-powered SEO Audit Module designed to enhance online visibility. This module allows brands to identify and address SEO issues effectively, thereby improving site performance.

The SEO Audit Module features a comprehensive health check, examining over 200 critical SEO factors such as speed, mobile-friendliness, and user experience. With advanced AI-driven technology, it offers actionable recommendations, helping businesses improve search rankings and maintain a strong digital presence.

Beyond the Audit Module, Infigrowth provides a full suite of AI-powered tools including AI Overview tracking and RankTracker. Infidigit continues to innovate, planning more features to meet the evolving needs of digital marketers and businesses striving for a competitive edge.

