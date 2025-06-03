Left Menu

Introducing streamlined system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout data: EC

The approximate voting percentage data will continue to be published every two hours as before, the poll authority said.Notably, voter turnout data will now be entered into ECINET by PROs immediately after the close of poll, before they leave the polling station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:06 IST
Introducing streamlined system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout data: EC
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it is introducing a streamlined, technology-driven system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout percentage data which ''significantly'' reduces the time lag associated with the earlier manual reporting methods. Under the initiative, the presiding officer (PRO) of each polling station will now be directly entering voter turnout on the new ECINET application every two hours on polling day to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends. This will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage data will continue to be published every two hours as before, the poll authority said.

''Notably, voter turnout data will now be entered into ECINET by PROs immediately after the close of poll, before they leave the polling station. It will reduce the delays and ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled be available on the updated voter turnout app constituency-wise after the end of polls subject to network connectivity,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025