Tech Stocks Lift U.S. Futures Amid AI Optimism and Tariff Jitters

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Wednesday, buoyed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise's encouraging results that sparked optimism surrounding artificial intelligence. Key tech shares gained traction as investors kept an eye on fresh data to assess the economic repercussions of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise saw its shares rise by 5.7% in premarket trading due to strong demand for its AI servers and hybrid cloud segment, surpassing second-quarter revenue and profit expectations. In related gains, AI chip leader Nvidia rose 0.7%, with other chipmakers like Broadcom and AMD also trading higher.

Globally, stock indices reached record highs despite uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy. Investor focus remains on ongoing tariff negotiations as Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are anticipated to discuss plans amidst rising economic tensions. Key data releases this week are expected to shed light on the financial landscape in light of trade jitters.