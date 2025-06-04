Left Menu

Rewriting the Global Capability Center Playbook: GCCs and AI Maturity

A new BCG report highlights that only 8% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are significantly advancing in innovation, competitive differentiation, and operational efficiency. India, the US, and Mexico hold the most balanced ecosystems. The report urges GCCs to evolve beyond support roles into drivers of innovation and business transformation through AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:17 IST
Rewriting the Global Capability Center Playbook: GCCs and AI Maturity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by Boston Consulting Group reveals that only a meager 8% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are significantly advancing in key value areas like innovation, competitive differentiation, and operational efficiency. The study highlights India, the US, and Mexico as leading in balanced GCC ecosystems.

Emphasizing the need for transformation, the report suggests that GCCs should not just serve as support structures but evolve into core innovation drivers. This evolution includes adopting and integrating AI to enhance business outcomes and capabilities beyond traditional delivery execution.

The findings stress that despite rapid growth, many GCCs are still in early AI adoption stages, risking stagnation. Encouragingly, top performers have integrated AI into core operations, achieving substantial impacts, while most others lag, potentially falling into what experts term 'autopilot' mode without substantial shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025