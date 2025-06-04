Rewriting the Global Capability Center Playbook: GCCs and AI Maturity

A recent report by Boston Consulting Group reveals that only a meager 8% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are significantly advancing in key value areas like innovation, competitive differentiation, and operational efficiency. The study highlights India, the US, and Mexico as leading in balanced GCC ecosystems.

Emphasizing the need for transformation, the report suggests that GCCs should not just serve as support structures but evolve into core innovation drivers. This evolution includes adopting and integrating AI to enhance business outcomes and capabilities beyond traditional delivery execution.

The findings stress that despite rapid growth, many GCCs are still in early AI adoption stages, risking stagnation. Encouragingly, top performers have integrated AI into core operations, achieving substantial impacts, while most others lag, potentially falling into what experts term 'autopilot' mode without substantial shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)