Left Menu

Inflation Overstatement Due to Car Tax Data Error

A car tax data error by the British government led to an overstatement of the consumer price inflation rate by 0.1 percentage points for the year to April. The ONS revealed the issue, affecting retail and CPIH indices but decided against amending past figures, opting for future accuracy improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:49 IST
Inflation Overstatement Due to Car Tax Data Error
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent mistake in car tax data provided by the British government resulted in an overstatement of the consumer price inflation rate by 0.1 percentage points for the year leading to April, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The retail price index, crucial for setting payments on index-linked gilts, alongside the CPIH rate that factors in home ownership costs, were both overstated by 10 basis points. Despite identifying the error, the ONS will not revise past statistics but pledged to enhance its data verification processes.

This revelation compounds existing criticism faced by the British statistical agency over unreliable labor market figures. Currently, an official investigation is underway to evaluate the effectiveness of its economic data transparency, promising to use accurately calibrated data moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025