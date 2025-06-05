Left Menu

DocuGenie.AI: Revolutionizing Document Automation with AI

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. launches DocuGenie.AI, an intelligent document automation platform designed to handle unstructured data with Generative AI and Large Language Models. This platform offers secure, scalable, and intelligent document processing to enhance compliance and operational efficiency for enterprises, while also providing enterprise-grade security and integration capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap forward in digital transformation, SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. has unveiled DocuGenie.AI, their groundbreaking intelligent document automation platform. This sophisticated solution leverages cutting-edge Generative AI and Large Language Models to tackle unstructured data, including KYC documents, invoices, and insurance claims, which are crucial for modern enterprises.

Powered by SecureKloud's formidable cloud infrastructure, DocuGenie.AI ensures enterprise-grade security, automatic scalability, and seamless system integration. The platform's advanced AI capabilities enable it to understand document context, facilitating intelligent data extraction and processing, which significantly reduces manual labor and enhances accuracy.

The platform offers comprehensive control over document workflows through features such as built-in dashboards, audit trails, and real-time document tracking. With prebuilt and customizable AI models, DocuGenie.AI delivers smarter automation daily, responding to enterprise needs with intelligence and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

