Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar launched its innovative Tabless Cell series at The Battery Show Europe 2025. These cells offer significant performance upgrades, including faster charging and lower heat. With enhanced durability and climate adaptability, production will commence in Malaysia by Q4 2025. Highstar prioritizes green manufacturing and sustainability in its operations.

Highstar has announced the launch of its next-generation Tabless Cell series during the Battery Show Europe 2025. The new series, themed 'Tabless Forest, Vitality Reborn,' presents a major upgrade in both structure and performance, tackling critical industry challenges and empowering end-markets worldwide.

The company spent three years in research and development to create revolutionary solutions that address demands for faster charging, reduced heat, and extended lifespan in lithium batteries. The Tabless Cell series achieves ultra-high power response, ultra-low resistance, rapid charging, full-climate adaptability, and enhanced durability.

To accelerate market adoption, Highstar is setting up a global delivery network, with mass production beginning in Q4 2025 in Malaysia. The company is equally committed to sustainable development, implementing the global zero-carbon goal and promoting green manufacturing systems.

