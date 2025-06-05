Left Menu

Nemetschek Group Aims for Major Share in India's AEC/O Software Market

Germany-based Nemetschek Group plans to secure a 20% share of the Indian AEC/O software market over the next three years. The company sees India as a growth engine, investing in local innovation and partnerships. India's AEC/O market is projected to expand significantly by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Germany's Nemetschek Group is setting its sights on capturing a 20% slice of the Indian market for architecture and engineering software. With a current valuation of USD 200 million, this sector is poised for growth, and Nemetschek is banking on its innovative software solutions to lead the charge.

Having entered the Indian arena last year, the company's ambitious strategy revolves around local innovation and establishing strong partnerships in both academia and industry. Their efforts are backed by a robust market projection that anticipates substantial growth from USD 192 million in 2024 to USD 280 million by 2029.

As Nemetschek focuses on its growth trajectory in India, the emphasis on digital transformation within the AEC/O industry remains at the forefront. According to Managing Director Nirmalya Chatterjee, the company intends to support all facets of the industry, from individual architects to large-scale developers, with their scalable and modular solutions.



