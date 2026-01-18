Europe's Economic Shield: Engineering Sector Challenges US Tariff Threats

Germany's engineering association has urged the European Commission to employ the 'Anti-Coercion Instrument' against U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to introduce new tariffs on European nations over the Greenland dispute. This instrument permits the EU to respond to economic pressures from outside powers.

In a stark warning, VDMA President Bertram Kawlath emphasized the risk of encouraging further demands by the U.S. if the EU capitulates. He said giving in to such pressure only emboldens Trump to issue more excessive demands and threats.

The association's call highlights growing concern within Europe about the potential impact of trade tariffs on the continent's economy and the need for strategic responses to external economic coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)