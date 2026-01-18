Left Menu

Europe's Economic Shield: Engineering Sector Challenges US Tariff Threats

Germany's engineering association has urged the EU to activate its 'Anti-Coercion Instrument' against U.S. President Trump's proposed tariffs related to the Greenland dispute. Bertram Kawlath, VDMA President, insists that conceding to U.S. demands will encourage more extreme measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's engineering association has urged the European Commission to employ the 'Anti-Coercion Instrument' against U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to introduce new tariffs on European nations over the Greenland dispute. This instrument permits the EU to respond to economic pressures from outside powers.

In a stark warning, VDMA President Bertram Kawlath emphasized the risk of encouraging further demands by the U.S. if the EU capitulates. He said giving in to such pressure only emboldens Trump to issue more excessive demands and threats.

The association's call highlights growing concern within Europe about the potential impact of trade tariffs on the continent's economy and the need for strategic responses to external economic coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

