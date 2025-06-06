Left Menu

Amazon’s Pledge to Combat Fake Reviews: A New Era in Consumer Protection

Amazon has pledged to enhance its measures against fake reviews, including penalizing UK businesses involved in such practices, as per the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). This commitment follows a four-year investigation and aims to address concerns like 'catalogue abuse' and ensure robust detection and removal of misleading content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 04:32 IST
Amazon has announced a significant commitment to intensify its efforts against fraudulent reviews, particularly targeting British businesses that artificially boost their ratings through fake posts, according to the UK's competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concluded a four-year probe and revealed Amazon's actions to address issues like 'catalogue abuse,' where sellers exploit unrelated product reviews to mislead customers.

The CMA, estimating that 90% of consumers rely on online reviews, began investigating Amazon and Google in 2021 suspecting violations of consumer protection law. It has gained similar pledges from Google and now has the authority to determine and act on consumer law breaches independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

