Amazon’s Pledge to Combat Fake Reviews: A New Era in Consumer Protection

Amazon has announced a significant commitment to intensify its efforts against fraudulent reviews, particularly targeting British businesses that artificially boost their ratings through fake posts, according to the UK's competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concluded a four-year probe and revealed Amazon's actions to address issues like 'catalogue abuse,' where sellers exploit unrelated product reviews to mislead customers.

The CMA, estimating that 90% of consumers rely on online reviews, began investigating Amazon and Google in 2021 suspecting violations of consumer protection law. It has gained similar pledges from Google and now has the authority to determine and act on consumer law breaches independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)