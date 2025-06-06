OpenAI Uncovers Covert Chinese Operations Using AI Technology

OpenAI has flagged a notable rise in Chinese groups leveraging its AI technology for covert operations, as detailed in a report released recently. The company found that while these operations remain modest in scale, the methods and objectives employed have diversified significantly.

Since the introduction of ChatGPT in 2022, questions about generative AI's implications have intensified, given its ability to swiftly produce human-like multimodal content. OpenAI routinely discloses findings on malign activities on its platform such as creating malware or generating fraudulent digital content.

Examples highlighted include banned accounts generating Chinese-centric political content, including critiques of Taiwan-related media and misleading narratives about international figures. Meanwhile, AI supports Chinese threat actors in cyber operations, enhancing strategies for social engineering and automation.