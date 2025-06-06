Left Menu

OpenAI Uncovers Covert Chinese Operations Using AI Technology

OpenAI reports increased use of its AI technology by Chinese groups for covert operations. Despite being small in scale, these operations expand in scope and tactics. Concerns arise about generative AI's potential misuse, as detected in content targeting geopolitical topics and cyberspace activities linked to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:11 IST
OpenAI Uncovers Covert Chinese Operations Using AI Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI has flagged a notable rise in Chinese groups leveraging its AI technology for covert operations, as detailed in a report released recently. The company found that while these operations remain modest in scale, the methods and objectives employed have diversified significantly.

Since the introduction of ChatGPT in 2022, questions about generative AI's implications have intensified, given its ability to swiftly produce human-like multimodal content. OpenAI routinely discloses findings on malign activities on its platform such as creating malware or generating fraudulent digital content.

Examples highlighted include banned accounts generating Chinese-centric political content, including critiques of Taiwan-related media and misleading narratives about international figures. Meanwhile, AI supports Chinese threat actors in cyber operations, enhancing strategies for social engineering and automation.

