Starlink Secures Satcom License for India Launch

Elon Musk's ambitious satellite internet venture, Starlink, has been granted a license to operate satellite communication services in India. This development marks Starlink as the third company to receive such a license from the Department of Telecom.

According to official sources, the approval was indeed confirmed, paving the way for Starlink to expand its global footprint in the burgeoning Indian market.

As part of the licensing process, the company will be provided with a trial spectrum, expected to be issued within 15-20 days of their application, according to insiders from the Department of Telecom.

