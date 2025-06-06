Left Menu

Turbulence in Space: Musk-Trump Feud & Japan's Lunar Challenges

Recent developments shake the space sector as Elon Musk's clash with Donald Trump risks $22 billion in SpaceX contracts. Meanwhile, Japan's ispace struggles with lunar landings as its second attempt fails, highlighting intense international competition in the realm of commercial moon missions.

Space exploration faces uncertainties as the ongoing rift between Elon Musk and Donald Trump jeopardizes $22 billion worth of SpaceX government contracts. This conflict arises from Musk's criticism of Trump's recent tax cut legislation, leading Trump to consider terminating contracts with Musk's companies.

In another setback for private space endeavors, Japanese firm ispace experienced a crash with its uncrewed moon lander during a scheduled lunar landing. This marks the second failure for ispace following its unsuccessful mission two years prior, underlining the challenges of the commercial space race.

Despite setbacks, ispace is determined for future success, setting sights on continuing its lunar landing efforts amidst strong competition from international entities like China's and India's state-run missions as well as American companies such as Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace.

