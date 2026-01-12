Left Menu

Krystal Integrated Secures Major Municipal Contracts in Waste Management

Krystal Integrated Services has been awarded substantial contracts worth Rs 275 crore by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation for municipal solid waste management. The five-year deals entail comprehensive waste collection and transportation across three regions. The contracts bolster Krystal’s reputation in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:42 IST
On Monday, Krystal Integrated Services announced a significant achievement, securing three municipal solid waste management contracts worth Rs 275 crore from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC).

The five-year initiative will encompass door-to-door waste collection, segregation, and transportation, as well as street cleaning in Prabhag C, Prabhag F, and Prabhag G, with contracts valued at Rs 83 crore, Rs 111 crore, and Rs 81 crore respectively. The official work orders were received on Monday, dated January 9, 2026.

CEO & Whole Time Director Sanjay Dighe expressed pride in winning these contracts, emphasizing Krystal's dedication to delivering clean environments and making a significant social impact across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. This success follows recent major contract acquisitions, including a Rs 370-crore deal from Pune's Social Welfare Commissionerate and a Rs 168-crore assignment from Andhra Pradesh's Director of Medical Education. Krystal also reported a notable FY25 net profit increase of 28% to Rs 63 crore and has expanded its operations with new subsidiaries focused on Ports, Harbour, and Water Resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

