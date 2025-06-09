Left Menu

Introducing Kruti: India's Pioneering Agentic AI Assistant

Ola group's AI firm, Krutrim, is set to unveil 'Kruti', an agentic AI assistant. Unlike traditional chatbots, Kruti proactively anticipates and fulfills user needs, making autonomous decisions in a user-friendly manner. Slated for a June 12 release, Kruti marks a significant advancement in AI technology.

Updated: 09-06-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ola group's AI subsidiary, Krutrim, is poised to launch its avant-garde agentic AI assistant, 'Kruti', by the end of the week. This breakthrough technology is anticipated to revolutionize how AI interacts with users.

Agentic AI assistants, unlike conventional chatbots, not only respond to user prompts but also autonomously anticipate needs and execute tasks, enhancing user interaction through proactive decision-making and action within preset parameters.

In a strategic announcement on X, Krutrim described Kruti as a pioneering step for India in AI innovation, emphasizing its ability to listen, adapt, and act in user-preferred languages, significantly advancing beyond current chatbot functionalities. More details are expected on June 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

