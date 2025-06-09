Left Menu

Paraguay’s President Faces Twitter Account Hijack in Bitcoin Frenzy

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena's Twitter account exhibited suspicious activity, suggesting Bitcoin trading promotion. The government urged the public to disregard these posts until official communication. A tweet falsely announced Bitcoin as legal tender in Paraguay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:11 IST
Paraguay’s President Faces Twitter Account Hijack in Bitcoin Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

On Monday, Paraguay's government revealed that President Santiago Pena's Twitter account showed signs of unauthorized activity, shortly after it appeared to advocate for Bitcoin trading.

Citizens have been advised to disregard posts from the account pending official verification, with authorities stressing the importance of caution amid the digital confusion.

A misleading message on Pena's account, written in English, falsely proclaimed that Paraguay had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, prompting government intervention and clarification efforts.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025