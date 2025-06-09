Paraguay’s President Faces Twitter Account Hijack in Bitcoin Frenzy

On Monday, Paraguay's government revealed that President Santiago Pena's Twitter account showed signs of unauthorized activity, shortly after it appeared to advocate for Bitcoin trading.

Citizens have been advised to disregard posts from the account pending official verification, with authorities stressing the importance of caution amid the digital confusion.

A misleading message on Pena's account, written in English, falsely proclaimed that Paraguay had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, prompting government intervention and clarification efforts.