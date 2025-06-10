Amazon and Alphabet Propel S&P 500 Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks
The S&P 500 ended slightly higher with contributions from Amazon and Alphabet, amidst ongoing U.S.-China trade discussions. Analysts view any diplomatic dialogue as progress, even if results are uncertain. As major corporations like Apple and Warner Bros. faced market fluctuations, investors anticipate upcoming economic data releases.
The S&P 500 saw a slight uptick on Monday, buoyed by strong performances from heavyweights Amazon and Alphabet. This comes as investors keep a keen eye on U.S.-China negotiations intended to resolve long-standing trade tensions influencing global markets.
Market analyst Jake Dollarhide emphasized the significance of dialogue, saying the market views any engagement with Beijing as progressive, regardless of immediate outcomes. Amazon boosted market confidence with a $20 billion investment plan for data center expansion in Pennsylvania, while Alphabet also saw gains. Conversely, Apple shares dipped following incremental announcements at their developer conference.
In other market movements, the Dow Jones slightly declined, and McDonald's share dropped after Morgan Stanley's downgrade. Key data releases, including May's consumer prices and jobless claims, are awaited with the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions and potential inflation signals on investors' radar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
