Left Menu

Marks & Spencer Bounce Back Online After Cyberattack

Marks & Spencer resumes online sales for select clothing following a 46-day cessation due to a cyberattack. This venerable British retailer forecasts a financial hit of £300 million in its 2025/26 fiscal year because of the attack, but aims to mitigate the impact via insurance and cost control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:51 IST
Marks & Spencer Bounce Back Online After Cyberattack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marks & Spencer, the iconic British retailer, has resumed online orders for certain clothing lines after a 46-day hiatus caused by a cyberattack. The company, which was founded 141 years ago, announced, "select fashion ranges now available to buy online" on its website.

The cyberattack, initially disclosed in April and stemming from a security breach involving a third-party contractor, had forced M&S to halt online transactions. The situation arose following disruptions during Easter, leading to issues with their contactless pay and collection services.

M&S projects the attack will result in a £300 million (£404 million) loss in operating profit for its 2025/26 fiscal period. However, the company plans to offset the financial blow through strategic insurance and cost management measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025