Marks & Spencer Bounce Back Online After Cyberattack

Marks & Spencer, the iconic British retailer, has resumed online orders for certain clothing lines after a 46-day hiatus caused by a cyberattack. The company, which was founded 141 years ago, announced, "select fashion ranges now available to buy online" on its website.

The cyberattack, initially disclosed in April and stemming from a security breach involving a third-party contractor, had forced M&S to halt online transactions. The situation arose following disruptions during Easter, leading to issues with their contactless pay and collection services.

M&S projects the attack will result in a £300 million (£404 million) loss in operating profit for its 2025/26 fiscal period. However, the company plans to offset the financial blow through strategic insurance and cost management measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)