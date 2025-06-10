Left Menu

AI-Driven Drones to Ensure Safety at Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra

Gujarat Police will use an AI-based surveillance system, involving drones, to manage crowds and prevent stampedes during the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. The system analyzes visual data to provide advance warnings about crowd density, helping police take preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking move for public safety, Gujarat Police is set to deploy an advanced artificial intelligence-based surveillance system using drones to monitor the massive crowds expected at the Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad on June 27.

This AI-powered visual analytics software, which draws insights from recent crowd management incidents like Bengaluru, will alert authorities about crowd densities and potential issues before they escalate, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bharat Patel.

The proactive system's capacity to estimate crowd sizes and calculate venue capacity will aid in preventing stampede scenarios by informing on-ground police officers to take immediate preventive actions, such as redirecting foot traffic and utilizing unoccupied spaces effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

