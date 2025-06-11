AI Drones to Safeguard Ahmedabad's Grand Rath Yatra

The Gujarat police are set to implement an AI-based surveillance system with drones to prevent stampede-like situations during the main Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad on June 27.

The decision follows concerns due to the expected massive crowd turnout and recent incidents involving stampedes.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Patel, the AI-powered software, capable of real-time crowd pattern analysis, will alert the police of potential overcrowding spots. This proactive approach is crucial with an anticipated attendance of 14 to 15 lakh people.