AI Drones to Safeguard Ahmedabad's Grand Rath Yatra

The Gujarat police will employ an AI-driven surveillance system, using drones, to prevent potential stampedes during Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra procession. This technological measure aims to manage crowds in real-time by analyzing visual data, ensuring safety for the estimated 14 to 15 lakh attendees expected at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:21 IST
The Gujarat police are set to implement an AI-based surveillance system with drones to prevent stampede-like situations during the main Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad on June 27.

The decision follows concerns due to the expected massive crowd turnout and recent incidents involving stampedes.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Patel, the AI-powered software, capable of real-time crowd pattern analysis, will alert the police of potential overcrowding spots. This proactive approach is crucial with an anticipated attendance of 14 to 15 lakh people.

