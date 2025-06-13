Left Menu

Spyware Scandal: Italian Journalists Under Surveillance

Italian journalist Ciro Pellegrino was targeted by spyware from U.S.-owned Paragon, sparking a surveillance scandal involving Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. Citizen Lab's report reveals a broader issue of journalists being monitored. This has led to Meloni and Paragon ending their collaboration amid conflicting explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:56 IST
Spyware Scandal: Italian Journalists Under Surveillance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A second case of spyware targeting involving Italian journalists has intensified questions over surveillance practices, Citizen Lab revealed. Investigative journalist Ciro Pellegrino's iPhone was compromised by software from U.S.-owned Paragon. The surveillance scandal has severed ties between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration and Paragon, amid a backdrop of political controversy.

Fanpage editor-in-chief Francesco Cancellato was also alerted by WhatsApp to Paragon's technology targeting him, fuelling concerns about press freedom. The online newspaper has been critical of Meloni's government, linking it to neo-Nazi activity. Paragon has denied the misuse of its systems, but Italian officials have yet to comment on the Citizen Lab's findings.

The discovery has prompted political figures, like Democratic Party spokesman Sandro Ruotolo, to call for renewed investigations. While an Italian parliamentary panel found no evidence of intelligence misuse against Fanpage, the targeting of Pellegrino raises doubts about the depth of their inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025