Sona Comstar Mourns Sudden Loss of Visionary Chairman Sunjay J Kapur

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), a prominent automotive technology firm, faced a near 2% dip in shares following the sudden death of their Chairman, Sunjay J Kapur.

Kapur passed away from a heart attack in England, UK, at the age of 53. His visionary leadership was key in advancing Sona Comstar into a globally recognized mobility technology company with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Despite Friday's tumultuous stock performance, Sona Comstar assures stakeholders that operations remain stable, honoring Kapur's legacy.