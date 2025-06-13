Left Menu

Sona Comstar Mourns Sudden Loss of Visionary Chairman Sunjay J Kapur

Sona Comstar announced the untimely death of its Chairman, Sunjay J Kapur, due to a heart attack at 53. His leadership was instrumental in the company's growth. Despite a drop in stock prices, operations are expected to continue unaffected, honoring Kapur's impactful legacy in the automotive technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:40 IST
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), a prominent automotive technology firm, faced a near 2% dip in shares following the sudden death of their Chairman, Sunjay J Kapur.

Kapur passed away from a heart attack in England, UK, at the age of 53. His visionary leadership was key in advancing Sona Comstar into a globally recognized mobility technology company with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Despite Friday's tumultuous stock performance, Sona Comstar assures stakeholders that operations remain stable, honoring Kapur's legacy.

