Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Visionary Leader and Champion of Swarajya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities and strategic acumen. Modi described Shivaji as a beacon whose governance inspires generations.

Born on February 19, 1630, Shivaji established the Maratha kingdom in the 17th century. His leadership emphasized the protection and welfare of all individuals, marking him as a champion of Swarajya.

Shivaji's kingdom was a model of religious toleration, integrating various communities and standing firmly against the Mughal dynasty. His legacy of courage and justice continues to guide India today.