Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Visionary Leader and Champion of Swarajya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a visionary leader, strategic thinker, and exceptional administrator. Born in 1630, Shivaji founded the Maratha kingdom. Modi emphasized Shivaji's commitment to societal welfare, which remains a guiding beacon for India. Shivaji opposed the Mughal dynasty and promoted religious tolerance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities and strategic acumen. Modi described Shivaji as a beacon whose governance inspires generations.
Born on February 19, 1630, Shivaji established the Maratha kingdom in the 17th century. His leadership emphasized the protection and welfare of all individuals, marking him as a champion of Swarajya.
Shivaji's kingdom was a model of religious toleration, integrating various communities and standing firmly against the Mughal dynasty. His legacy of courage and justice continues to guide India today.