Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Visionary Leader and Champion of Swarajya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a visionary leader, strategic thinker, and exceptional administrator. Born in 1630, Shivaji founded the Maratha kingdom. Modi emphasized Shivaji's commitment to societal welfare, which remains a guiding beacon for India. Shivaji opposed the Mughal dynasty and promoted religious tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:09 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Visionary Leader and Champion of Swarajya
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities and strategic acumen. Modi described Shivaji as a beacon whose governance inspires generations.

Born on February 19, 1630, Shivaji established the Maratha kingdom in the 17th century. His leadership emphasized the protection and welfare of all individuals, marking him as a champion of Swarajya.

Shivaji's kingdom was a model of religious toleration, integrating various communities and standing firmly against the Mughal dynasty. His legacy of courage and justice continues to guide India today.

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026