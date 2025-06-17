Left Menu

Trump Family Announces New Mobile Venture with Domestic Twist

Donald Trump's family business has launched a mobile service called Trump Mobile, along with a $499 smartphone. The venture will operate on major U.S. networks but key details remain undisclosed. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to capitalize on the Trump brand, amid critical questions about domestic production and potential profits.

Updated: 17-06-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 01:30 IST
In a strategic move to capitalize on his well-known surname, Donald Trump's family business has unveiled a new mobile service, Trump Mobile. The initiative, announced at Trump Tower in Manhattan, includes a $499 smartphone and promises to use the networks of the three major U.S. carriers.

Further enriching the family brand, Donald Trump Jr. outlined an ambitious package deal for subscribers. For $47.45 monthly, users gain access to telemedicine, roadside assistance, and unlimited international texting. However, the Trump Organization has not detailed the manufacturers behind the American-made devices touted in the proposal.

The foray into telecommunications highlights the former president's trust management by his children to circumvent conflicts of interest, a strategy reflecting broader financial gains from various licensing ventures. Yet, skepticism persists regarding domestic smartphone production's feasibility at the stated price point.

