Ferrari's Electric Era: Delayed Ambitions Amidst Market Hesitation

In a strategic pivot driven by low demand, Ferrari has pushed back the launch of its second fully-electric model to 2028, according to sources close to the matter. Originally scheduled for a 2026 debut, the high-performance luxury EV from the iconic automaker faces consumer reluctance.

Known for its powerful petrol engines, Ferrari made its hybrid entrance in 2019 and plans to present its first full electric vehicle this October through a phased approach. Despite this, sales forecasts remain conservative, with the market showing a marked preference for conventional engines over electric alternatives.

Ferrari is not alone in addressing the tepid response to luxury EVs. Rival brands such as Lamborghini and Porsche have also tempered their electric ambitions, evidencing a sector-wide uncertainty about sustained EV sales among traditional sports car enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)