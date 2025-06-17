Left Menu

Ferrari's Electric Era: Delayed Ambitions Amidst Market Hesitation

Ferrari has postponed its second fully-electric model launch to 2028 due to soft demand for high-performance luxury EVs. The delay allows further technology development despite low market interest. Other luxury carmakers like Lamborghini and Porsche have similarly adjusted their electric plans amidst consumer hesitation towards electric sports cars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:00 IST
Ferrari's Electric Era: Delayed Ambitions Amidst Market Hesitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic pivot driven by low demand, Ferrari has pushed back the launch of its second fully-electric model to 2028, according to sources close to the matter. Originally scheduled for a 2026 debut, the high-performance luxury EV from the iconic automaker faces consumer reluctance.

Known for its powerful petrol engines, Ferrari made its hybrid entrance in 2019 and plans to present its first full electric vehicle this October through a phased approach. Despite this, sales forecasts remain conservative, with the market showing a marked preference for conventional engines over electric alternatives.

Ferrari is not alone in addressing the tepid response to luxury EVs. Rival brands such as Lamborghini and Porsche have also tempered their electric ambitions, evidencing a sector-wide uncertainty about sustained EV sales among traditional sports car enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025