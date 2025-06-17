Mitsubishi Motors Adjusts U.S. Prices Amid Tariff Tensions

Mitsubishi Motors declared on Tuesday a 2.1% average increase in the prices of its U.S. vehicles. This action comes as a response to mounting expenses triggered by tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump in April, which taxed car imports by 25%. The tariffs initially forced Mitsubishi to halt deliveries, but the company resumed them last week.

Effective Wednesday, the price adjustment aligns Mitsubishi with segment trends, although current showroom vehicles remain unaffected. U.S. sales for the first quarter of 2025 jumped by 11%, continuing the momentum from 2024's 26% sales surge. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi is channeling investments into new vehicle technologies and expansions, such as updates to the 2025 Outlander and the development of a new electric vehicle.

President Trump hinted at more potential tariff increases, echoing Subaru and Ford's recent price adjustments. Subaru raised prices on several models, while Ford increased costs on models produced in Mexico, illustrating the broader automotive response to tariff-induced pressures.

