Left Menu

Mitsubishi Motors Adjusts U.S. Prices Amid Tariff Tensions

Mitsubishi Motors announced a 2.1% average price increase on U.S. vehicles due to rising costs from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. This hike follows a series of cost pass-ons by other automakers. Despite the price increase, Mitsubishi reported a significant rise in U.S. sales and emphasized investments in new technologies and models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:31 IST
Mitsubishi Motors Adjusts U.S. Prices Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mitsubishi Motors declared on Tuesday a 2.1% average increase in the prices of its U.S. vehicles. This action comes as a response to mounting expenses triggered by tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump in April, which taxed car imports by 25%. The tariffs initially forced Mitsubishi to halt deliveries, but the company resumed them last week.

Effective Wednesday, the price adjustment aligns Mitsubishi with segment trends, although current showroom vehicles remain unaffected. U.S. sales for the first quarter of 2025 jumped by 11%, continuing the momentum from 2024's 26% sales surge. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi is channeling investments into new vehicle technologies and expansions, such as updates to the 2025 Outlander and the development of a new electric vehicle.

President Trump hinted at more potential tariff increases, echoing Subaru and Ford's recent price adjustments. Subaru raised prices on several models, while Ford increased costs on models produced in Mexico, illustrating the broader automotive response to tariff-induced pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025