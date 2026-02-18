Left Menu

Environmental Coalition Takes Trump Administration to Court Over Climate Policy Rollback

A coalition has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to revoke scientific findings essential to U.S. climate regulations. The legal battle targets the EPA's repeal of emission standards that control greenhouse gas outputs from cars and trucks. This marks a significant climate policy reversal under Trump's leadership.

Updated: 18-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:53 IST
On Wednesday, a coalition comprising health and environmental groups took legal action against the Trump administration. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, contests the EPA's recent decision to repeal vehicle emission standards, a cornerstone of U.S. climate regulation.

The controversial move by the EPA, which hopes to save taxpayers $1.3 trillion, represents a pivotal rollback of climate change policies, prioritizing fossil fuel development over clean energy initiatives. This decision follows prior regulatory reversals, aiming to liberate the fossil fuel sector from constraints.

While the EPA did not provide immediate comments, the decision erodes measures originally established under the Clean Air Act to manage emissions from both transportation and power sectors, which together account for significant U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

