Latam-GPT: Uniting Language and Culture with AI

In a groundbreaking move, Latin American countries are collectively developing Latam-GPT, an AI language model designed to respect regional cultural and linguistic diversity. Slated for a September launch, this project aims to democratize AI usage and preserve indigenous languages while promoting accessibility in public services and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:53 IST
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a coalition of Latin American nations is set to launch Latam-GPT, the region's pioneering AI language model, in September. Officials from Chile announced the ambitious project on Tuesday, emphasizing its role in understanding the cultural and linguistic diversity of the area.

This open-source project, led by Chile's National Center for Artificial Intelligence (CENIA) and supported by more than 30 regional institutions, aims to democratize AI across Latin America. Science Minister Aisen Etcheverry highlighted its potential for use in schools and hospitals, stressing the importance of a model that mirrors local culture and languages.

The initiative, launched in January 2023, seeks to address the inaccuracies of global AI models primarily trained in English. Key goals include developing indigenous language translators, such as Rapa Nui, and creating applications for education and public services. The project leverages Llama 3 AI technology, regional development bank CAF, and Amazon Web Services support.

