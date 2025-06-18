Left Menu

Google's Gemini App Unveils New Video Analysis Feature

Google introduces a video upload and analysis feature to its Gemini app, allowing users to inquire about video details and receive descriptions. Available on iOS and Android, this update includes capabilities like question answering and object identification, although it's not yet accessible via the web.

Updated: 18-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:04 IST
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels) . Image Credit: ANI
Google has unveiled an update to its Gemini app, introducing a compelling feature allowing users to upload videos for detailed analysis. The new functionality empowers users to ask insightful questions regarding video content or request descriptive feedback, according to The Verge.

While not universally available, it appears some iOS and Android users already have access to these advanced capabilities. Key features include video analysis, enabling Gemini to scrutinize uploaded clips and offer informative responses to users' inquiries about specific moments in the footage, such as object recognition and action identification.

The interface shows the uploaded video just above the chat section, permitting users to revisit the clip if necessary. It's worth noting that although the feature supports iOS and Android devices, the web version is yet to catch up, often encountering file compatibility issues. Furthermore, the Gemini camera does not currently support video capture. As Google progressively refines its Gemini models, users can anticipate further advancements in the app's video analysis abilities, hinting at a promising future for multimedia handling. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

