U.S. Positions B-2 Bombers in Guam Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
The U.S. is positioning B-2 bombers at Guam amid President Trump's considerations to join Israel against Iran. The bombers, capable of carrying the powerful GBU-57, spark speculation of strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Officials remain tight-lipped on details, as Trump weighs conflict involvement.
In a strategic move, the United States has deployed B-2 bombers to Guam, signaling potential involvement in Israel's confrontation with Iran. This deployment comes as President Donald Trump contemplates whether to support Israeli strikes against Iranian targets, particularly its nuclear program.
U.S. officials have not confirmed if this action is directly linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The bombers, equipped to carry the immense GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, suggest readiness for potential operations targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. However, officials remain tight-lipped on operational details, including the number of bombers involved.
As experts monitor developments, attention is also on possible deployment to Diego Garcia, a strategic U.S.-British base. Meanwhile, diplomatic pressure mounts as Iran and Israel exchange military blows, complicating U.S. decision-making. With military assets shifting to Europe and the Middle East, including fighter jets and an aircraft carrier, the situation remains fluid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
